Positions Vacant
Any vacancies at Tamworth Regional Council - Human Resources will be listed here. Click on the position title for more information.
|Position
|Reference No.
|Closing Date
|Pool Supervisors - Various Locations
|S100-24-1688
|24/09/2024
|Executive Manager, Creative Communities & Experiences
|S100-24-1690
|27/09/2024
|Apprentice Fitter Machinist
|S100-24-1677
|29/09/2024
|Trainee - Aquatics
|S100-24-1689
|29/09/2024
|Trainee - Sports and Recreation
|S100-24-1684
|29/09/2024
|Trainee Business Support Officer - Sport and Recreation
|S100-24-1683
|29/09/2024
|Trainee Operator - Transport Operations
|S100-24-1681
|29/09/2024
|Trainee Operator - Transport Operations (Targeted) - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people
|S100-24-1682
|29/09/2024
|Trainee Operator - Waste
|S100-24-1674
|29/09/2024
|Trainee Operator - Water Operations
|S100-24-1687
|29/09/2024
|Trainee Operator - Water Operations (Distribution)
|S100-24-1675
|29/09/2024
|Trainee Survey & Design Officer
|S100-24-1685
|29/09/2024
|Information Management Officer
|S100-24-1696
|01/10/2024
|Senior Information Management Officer
|S100-24-1695
|01/10/2024
|Senior Business Support Officer - DigiTech
|S100-24-1701
|03/10/2024
|Specialist Operator - AELEC
|S100-24-1699
|03/10/2024
|Storeperson
|S100-24-1700
|03/10/2024
|Development Engineer
|S100-24-1691
|04/10/2024
|Specialist Operator - Water & Wastewater - Manilla
|S100-24-1680
|04/10/2024